Sea turtles in the San Gabriel River
California

Rebecca Castillo
By Rebecca Castillo
Did you know there are around 100 sea turtles living in the San Gabriel River?

One in particular (named Porkchop because of her love of food) was discovered trapped in debris almost a year ago. She had a metal hook lodged in her throat and a fishing wire wrapped around her right flipper, causing it to nearly fall off. The Aquarium of the Pacific rescued her, amputated her badly-damaged limb and spent the following year rehabilitating her.

@bexcastillo tagged along on the trip to release the three-flippered sea turtle into the wild.
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

