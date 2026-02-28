Sea turtles in the San Gabriel River

Did you know there are around 100 sea turtles living in the San Gabriel River?



One in particular (named Porkchop because of her love of food) was discovered trapped in debris almost a year ago. She had a metal hook lodged in her throat and a fishing wire wrapped around her right flipper, causing it to nearly fall off. The Aquarium of the Pacific rescued her, amputated her badly-damaged limb and spent the following year rehabilitating her.



@bexcastillo tagged along on the trip to release the three-flippered sea turtle into the wild.