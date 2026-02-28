Advertisement
LAUSD Supt. Alberto Carvalho placed on paid leave following FBI raid of home and office
Moreno Valley Mall Closes & Trader Joe’s Issues Recall

Moreno Valley Mall remains largely closed after city officials identified hundreds of fire safety violations, including a missing backup generator. While major anchors like Macy’s and JCPenney remain open, the main complex is red-tagged until life-saving systems are repaired. Meanwhile, Trader Joe’s has issued a nationwide recall for its frozen chicken fried rice due to potential glass contamination. Manufacturer Ajinomoto Foods North America initiated the recall after consumer reports, though no injuries have been confirmed.
