Metallica Residency at Sphere in Vegas & Paramount’s $8.1B Revenue Surge
Metallica has announced its “Life Burns Faster” residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas this October. The band will utilize its “no repeat weekends” format to provide unique setlists for each performance. Meanwhile, Paramount reported $8.1 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, driven by a 10% increase in Paramount+ earnings and gains in filmed entertainment. Despite this success, the company faced a 10% drop in TV advertising and an operating loss due to restructuring costs.