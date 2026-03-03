Why California Auto Insurance Rates Are Skyrocketing in 2026
California auto insurance rates have climbed over 30% since 2022 due to increased minimum coverage requirements, high repair costs for electric vehicles, more expensive cars and tariffs. Meanwhile, Coco Robotics has introduced the Coco 2, a more durable delivery robot designed for Los Angeles streets. These upgraded bots feature NVIDIA hardware and are built to operate in extreme weather conditions. The company aims to produce 1,000 units per month by this summer to expand its existing delivery fleet in neighborhoods like Santa Monica and Echo Park.