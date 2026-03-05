400 Saint Cloud Road: The Historic Johnny Carson Estate
- Share via
A legendary piece of Hollywood history has arrived on the luxury real estate market. The “Carson Estate,” located in the ultra-prime East Gate Bel Air neighborhood at 400 Saint Cloud Road, is currently listed for $39,995,000. Originally constructed between 1949 and 1950 for prominent film producer and director Mervyn LeRoy – known for cinematic classics like The Wizard of Oz – the mid-century modern residence is best recognized as the cherished sanctuary of late television icon Johnny Carson.
Address: 400 Saint Cloud Road, Los Angeles, California 90077
Living Area: 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 9,052 sq. ft.
Asking Price: $39,995,000
Broker: Compass
Contact: David Kramer
310.691.2400
david@davidkramer.com
DRE: 00996960
Andrew Buss, JD., MBA
310.487.4437
andrew.buss@compass.com
DRE: 01999869
Address: 400 Saint Cloud Road, Los Angeles, California 90077
Living Area: 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 9,052 sq. ft.
Asking Price: $39,995,000
Broker: Compass
Contact: David Kramer
310.691.2400
david@davidkramer.com
DRE: 00996960
Andrew Buss, JD., MBA
310.487.4437
andrew.buss@compass.com
DRE: 01999869