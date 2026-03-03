Harrison Ford Accepts SAG Life Achievement Award as Jim Irsay’s Iconic Collection Hits the Auction Block
Christie’s in New York has begun auctioning items from the $1 billion Jim Irsay collection, which features Kurt Cobain’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” Fender Mustang and the Beatles’ 1964 debut drumhead. A portion of the proceeds will benefit various charities. Meanwhile, 83-year-old actor Harrison Ford received the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award, honoring a career spanning more than six decades. During his emotional acceptance speech, Ford reflected on finding his identity through storytelling. Ford remains active in the industry with recent roles in “Shrinking” and “Captain America: Brave New World.”