Why California Gas Prices Are Spiking While the Paramount Warner Bros Discovery Merger Rocks Hollywood
Global oil shipping disruptions due to the Iran War are expected to raise California gasoline prices by at least 20 cents per gallon. Rising crude oil costs and the seasonal transition to summer-blend fuel may also contribute to this local price spike. Meanwhile, Paramount is seeking to combine its streaming platform with HBO Max as part of its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. If they merge, the service would have a total of more than 200 million subscribers.