Can someone have too many Porsches?

Normally, when someone says they’re selling their car, it’s not newsworthy. But when Magnus Walker announced he was selling 18 of his Porsches, people showed up.

Last week, he hosted an open house, inviting fans into his garage to check out the 18 cars he’s parting with — along with the rest of his collection.



Tom Carroll wanted to know why Magnus Walker was thinning the herd, so he stopped by the garage to find out.