Zendaya and Tom Holland Married, Shia LaBeouf Arrested
Stylist Law Roach confirmed at the Actor Awards that Zendaya and Tom Holland have privately married. The couple first met in 2016 and had been the subject of recent speculation after Zendaya was seen wearing a gold wedding band. Meanwhile, actor Shia LaBeouf says he does not intend to return to a rehabilitation program following a second arrest in New Orleans over a battery incident during Mardi Gras. A judge ordered LaBeouf to undergo substance abuse treatment and weekly drug testing, but LaBeouf says he doesn’t believe he’ll find any answers there.