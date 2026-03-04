A new chapter: Altadena welcomes its first new storefront since the 2025 fires

Bevel Coffee opened its first permanent storefront in Altadena, becoming one of the first new businesses since the Eaton fire destroyed thousands of homes.





After the fires, the pop-up served as a refuge for displaced residents, offering a sense of normalcy and community as they rebuilt their lives.