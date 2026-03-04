Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:38
A new chapter: Altadena welcomes its first new storefront since the 2025 fires
Food

A new chapter: Altadena welcomes its first new storefront since the 2025 fires

By Angela Osorio
 and Mark E. Potts
Bevel Coffee opened its first permanent storefront in Altadena, becoming one of the first new businesses since the Eaton fire destroyed thousands of homes.


After the fires, the pop-up served as a refuge for displaced residents, offering a sense of normalcy and community as they rebuilt their lives.
Food
Angela Osorio

Angela Osorio is an intern with the Los Angeles Times’ Food team. A multimedia journalist and a third-year journalism student at Cal State Long Beach, she has won awards for her coverage of campus government and crime, as well as entertainment stories and print design. She worked as a reporting intern at the Signal Tribune and as a social media intern at Basic magazine, along with serving as chief copy editor at the Long Beach Current, her campus newspaper. Osorio is passionate about the role of local journalism in serving underrepresented communities and aims to document the diverse culinary voices of Los Angeles, as well as continue her work reporting on local policy, environmental justice, community solutions and more.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement