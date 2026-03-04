Ostriches paved the way for Sunset Boulevard

Did you know ostriches are responsible for a stretch of Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park and Silver Lake? @bexcastillo combed through the LAT archives to put together a brief timeline of the rise and fall of the Los Feliz Ostrich Farm, located in what’s now known as Griffith Park. Investors decided to build a railway for spectators to easily access to the farm, which was essentially their version of Disneyland.



Though the Ostrich Farm Railway didn’t last, you can still see its remains in the sandstone cliffs between Coronado and Waterloo. So the next time you’re driving through, don’t forget to thank an ostrich.