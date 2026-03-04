U.S. Jobs Grow In February as Iran Conflict Continues

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



U.S. equities are rising despite the fifth day of conflict in Iran while U.S. is “accelerating, not decelerating” the war. Iran postponed the funeral of its late supreme leader due to expected large crowds. Trump nominated Kevin Warsh to succeed Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chair. ADP reported stronger-than-expected February private job growth of 63,000. Bitcoin rebounded nearly 8% above $70,000 lifting related stocks, European markets climbed, and Middle Eastern exchanges in Dubai and Abu Dhabi reopened lower after earlier closures.