Monopolies and Job Cuts: Inside the Live Nation Antitrust Trial and Supernal Layoffs
Irvine-based startup Supernal, which is backed by Hyundai, has laid off 296 employees. The air taxi company is pausing development of its S-A2 VTOL to focus on deciding next steps. Meanwhile, a federal antitrust trial against Live Nation and Ticketmaster began this week in Manhattan. The Department of Justice and 39 states allege the company uses monopolistic practices to control concert venues and ticketing. If the jury finds Live Nation guilty of anticompetitive behavior, a judge could order the company to separate from Ticketmaster.