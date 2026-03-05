Justin Timberlake Sues to Block Bodycam Footage as ‘Game of Thrones’ Movie Confirmed
- Share via
Justin Timberlake has filed a lawsuit against Sag Harbor officials to block the public release of bodycam footage from his 2024 impaired driving arrest. His legal team argues the video constitutes an invasion of privacy that would cause irreparable harm to his reputation. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has confirmed a “Game of Thrones” feature film is in development with “Andor” writer Beau Willimon. The script reportedly focuses on Aegon the Conqueror’s invasion of Westeros 300 years before the original series.