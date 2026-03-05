The Truth About “Clean” Products and Toxic Chemicals in Your Home

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



How worried should we really be about toxic chemicals in our homes? Environmental advocate and author Lindsay Dahl breaks down what actually matters when it comes to reducing everyday exposure. From greenwashing and “clean” product marketing to microplastics and household dust, she explains the science in a practical way that won’t leave you feeling overwhelmed. Dahl also shares the simple habits that can make the biggest difference in your home environment. If you’ve ever wondered how to create a healthier home without obsessing over every ingredient label, this conversation offers a realistic place to start.