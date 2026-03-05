Advertisement
Here’s where to break fast during Ramadan

By Brenda Elizondo
 and Angela Osorio
Ramadan is in full stretch in Los Angeles, where a community of about 500,000 Muslims is observing a monthlong fast dedicated to prayer, reflection and service.

The Islamic holiday began Feb. 17 and ends March 19, during which observers must fast from dawn to sunset to foster discipline, self-control and gratitude.

This Ramadan season, several L.A. restaurants are offering late-night hours, special iftar menus and discounts for the holiday. Check out our full list halal-approved restaurants to break your fast and share a meal with your loved ones.
