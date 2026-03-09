Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:34
This is the best movie theater popcorn in Los Angeles
Food

This is the best movie theater popcorn in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Times staffer Jenn Harris
Mark Potts.
By Jenn Harris and Mark E. Potts
Food
Jenn Harris

Jenn Harris is a restaurant critic for the Food section of the Los Angeles Times. She was a finalist for the 2025 James Beard Award for criticism, and holds a bachelor’s degree in literary journalism from UC Irvine and a master’s in journalism from USC. Follow her @Jenn_Harris_.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement