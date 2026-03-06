Oil Prices Affected by Ongoing Conflict in Iran

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Equities moved lower as the Middle East conflict entered its sixth day and showed signs of expanding, with Israel warning villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate and European nations increasing military deployments in the region. Oil prices continued rising to 52-week highs amid supply concerns, with Brent crude around $84.30 per barrel, while U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said operations against Iran would continue until the U.S. decides the conflict is over. By early afternoon Eastern time, the S&P 500 was down more than 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had fallen over 2%, as geopolitical tensions weighed on markets; meanwhile, a Senate Democratic effort to require President Trump to seek authorization for further action in Iran failed in a 47–53 vote. Investors are also awaiting the February U.S. jobs report and retail sales data for clues on the economy, while individual stocks such as LyondellBasell rose after an analyst upgrade and Klaviyo gained following a $500 million share buyback announcement and a new partnership with Google.