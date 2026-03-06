California Wine Industry Faces Severe Decline as Varda Space Expands
- Share via
California wineries are facing severe decline due to grape oversupply, decreased demand from younger consumers, and international trade boycotts. Many owners are leaving crops unharvested as production costs exceed market value. Meanwhile, Varda Space Industries has leased a former Mattel plant in El Segundo to scale its operations. The startup plans to use the facility to build spacecraft and automated laboratories that manufacture pharmaceutical crystals in microgravity.