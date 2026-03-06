Young Sherlock Premiere and the Writers of K-Pop Demon Hunters
Writers Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMeckan have achieved global success with their animated Netflix film, “K-Pop Demon Hunters.” The duo, who met at Loyola Marymount University, are currently working on projects for Apple TV+ and director Tim Burton. Meanwhile, the new series “Young Sherlock” has premiered on Prime Video. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the show explores the formative years of 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes at Oxford. The plot focuses on his early friendship with Moriarty and the investigation that eventually leads to their famous rivalry.