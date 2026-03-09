Britney Spears Arrested for DUI; Plus Jo Koy & “Fluffy” Set for Record SoFi Show
Britney Spears was arrested in Ventura County on suspicion of driving under the influence. The singer was booked and released early Thursday morning, with a court hearing scheduled for May. Her representative described the incident as inexcusable. Meanwhile, comedians Jo Koy and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias are set to perform a sold-out show at SoFi Stadium on March 21. The historic event is expected to draw over 70,000 fans, making it the largest stand-up comedy performance ever held. The production features a massive stage and four hours of planned material.