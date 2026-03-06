Car insurance rates are skyrocketing in California. Here’s why

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Car insurance rates are skyrocketing in California. The top 10 insurers in California got the nod last year to raise premiums an average of 6% — on top of a 15.4% hike in 2024 and a 13% jump in 2023, according to S&P Capital IQ.



Add it all up and rates by insurers who write about 85% of all California auto insurance have climbed on average more than one-third from 2023 to 2025.



That means a California driver who paid the state’s average premium of $1,087 in 2022 could be paying hundreds more today. Here are some reasons why your auto insurance has skyrocketed.