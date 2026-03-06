Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:18
Car insurance rates are skyrocketing in California. Here’s why
California

Car insurance rates are skyrocketing in California. Here’s why

Laurence Darmiento. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Laurence Darmiento and Brenda Elizondo
Car insurance rates are skyrocketing in California. The top 10 insurers in California got the nod last year to raise premiums an average of 6% — on top of a 15.4% hike in 2024 and a 13% jump in 2023, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Add it all up and rates by insurers who write about 85% of all California auto insurance have climbed on average more than one-third from 2023 to 2025.

That means a California driver who paid the state’s average premium of $1,087 in 2022 could be paying hundreds more today. Here are some reasons why your auto insurance has skyrocketed.
California
Laurence Darmiento

Laurence Darmiento covers finance, insurance, aerospace and dealmakers in Southern California for the Los Angeles Times. He joined the paper in 2015 as an assistant Business editor and has overseen finance, real estate and Washington business coverage. Previously he had been the managing editor of the Los Angeles Business Journal and was a reporter for the Los Angeles Daily News and other outlets. A New York native, he is an alumnus of Cornell University.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Advertisement