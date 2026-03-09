AI Chatbots Weaponized in Massive Mexican Government Data Breach
Hackers recently used AI chatbots to breach Mexican government systems and steal data from 195 million people. The attackers manipulated AI models to generate exploit code and bypass safety guardrails to access sensitive taxpayer and voter records. Meanwhile, employees at CNN and CBS News are expressing concern over Paramount’s $111 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery. Staff members at both organizations fear significant job cuts and potential shifts in editorial direction. Paramount’s Warner Bros. Discovery deal is currently awaiting regulatory approval from federal antitrust officials.