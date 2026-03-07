Fusing Indian, East African and Mexican flavors — but don’t call it ‘fusion’

Recently, chefs Norma Listman and Saqib Keval, of Mexico City’s Masala y Maíz, brought their unique combination of Indian, East African and Mexican flavors to the city of Los Angeles for a pop-up. Food editor Daniel Hernandez visited and wrote about his experience in this week’s Tasting Notes newsletter.