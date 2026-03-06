Iran Conflict Market Impact Deepens as Equities Chop and Gold Surges

Equities are trading choppy as investors monitor headlines about the ongoing conflict in Iran and potential energy supply disruptions. Oil hit 52-week highs earlier this week, with ICE Brent crude trading above $92 per barrel, as U.S. officials signaled the conflict could continue and President Trump reiterated that any deal would require Iran’s “unconditional surrender.” Safe-haven demand has lifted gold more than 1%, while global markets have also weakened, with the Dubai Financial Market down over 3% and the pan-European STOXX 600 finishing more than 1% lower. Economic data added to uncertainty, showing the U.S. economy lost 92,000 jobs in February and retail sales slipped 0.2% in January, though some sectors still posted gains. Meanwhile, individual stocks saw movement, with Samsara surging more than 15% after strong earnings and Planet Labs rising over 6% following positive investor attention.