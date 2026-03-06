Iran Conflict Market Impact Deepens as Equities Chop and Gold Surges
- Share via
Equities are trading choppy as investors monitor headlines about the ongoing conflict in Iran and potential energy supply disruptions. Oil hit 52-week highs earlier this week, with ICE Brent crude trading above $92 per barrel, as U.S. officials signaled the conflict could continue and President Trump reiterated that any deal would require Iran’s “unconditional surrender.” Safe-haven demand has lifted gold more than 1%, while global markets have also weakened, with the Dubai Financial Market down over 3% and the pan-European STOXX 600 finishing more than 1% lower. Economic data added to uncertainty, showing the U.S. economy lost 92,000 jobs in February and retail sales slipped 0.2% in January, though some sectors still posted gains. Meanwhile, individual stocks saw movement, with Samsara surging more than 15% after strong earnings and Planet Labs rising over 6% following positive investor attention.