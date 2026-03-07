Advertisement
Hollywood Palladium’s new hi-fi listening bar
Hollywood Palladium’s new hi-fi listening bar

By Quincy Bowie Jr. and Kailyn Brown
The Vinyl Room is now open at the Hollywood Palladium. Featuring a rich breadth of ‘70s inspired cocktails, iconic decorations and Asian-inspired food options, the venue feels like entering a low-key speakeasy. Staff writer Kailyn Brown gives you all the need-to-know details and more.
Quincy Bowie Jr.

Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.

Kailyn Brown

Kailyn Brown is a lifestyle reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a staff writer for Los Angeles Magazine and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

