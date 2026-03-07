Hollywood Palladium’s new hi-fi listening bar

The Vinyl Room is now open at the Hollywood Palladium. Featuring a rich breadth of ‘70s inspired cocktails, iconic decorations and Asian-inspired food options, the venue feels like entering a low-key speakeasy. Staff writer Kailyn Brown gives you all the need-to-know details and more.

