Designing the Future: Adaeze Cadet on Vision, Resilience, and Architecture

HOK design principal Adaeze Cadet is one of the very few Black female architects shaping skylines in America today. Less than one percent of all licensed architects in the U.S. are Black women. Cadet opens up about beating the odds, the projects she’s most proud of, and how she’s working to inspire the next generation of designers. It’s a conversation about vision, resilience, and what it really takes to change the face of architecture from the inside out.