Lose something on the Metro? Here’s how to get it back.

Did you know the Metro has a Lost & Found? The center is full of random wacky items (like a prosthetic leg or a blowtorch) as well as typical things you might expect, like phones and backpacks.



If you lose an item, you can visit the center right next to the Heritage Square Station to see if they’ve recovered it. You can also call or submit a form online at www.metro.net.

