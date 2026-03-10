Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:18
Lose something on the Metro? Here’s how to get it back.
California

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
Karen Garcia.
By Rebecca Castillo and Karen Garcia
Did you know the Metro has a Lost & Found? The center is full of random wacky items (like a prosthetic leg or a blowtorch) as well as typical things you might expect, like phones and backpacks.

If you lose an item, you can visit the center right next to the Heritage Square Station to see if they’ve recovered it. You can also call or submit a form online at www.metro.net.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

