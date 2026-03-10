Daryl Hannah Slams FX “Love Story” for False JFK Jr. Narrative
Actress Daryl Hannah published a New York Times op-ed criticizing her portrayal in the FX series “Love Story.” Hannah argued the show utilized her as a narrative device and contained false assertions regarding her relationship with John F. Kennedy Jr. Meanwhile, Bruce Johnston has announced his departure from the Beach Boys after 60 years. The 82-year-old musician joined the group in 1965 and wrote several notable tracks for the group. Frontman Mike Love confirmed the band will continue.