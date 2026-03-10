Labubu Mania Hits Culver City: Inside Pop Mart’s Massive New U.S. HQ
Chinese Labubu maker Pop Mart has opened its 22,000-square-foot U.S. headquarters in Culver City to support its rapid global expansion. The company, known for the “blind box” collectible trend, now operates nearly 600 stores worldwide, including several in Southern California. Meanwhile, Grocery Outlet announced it will close 36 underperforming stores by the end of the year following a period of overexpansion. Despite a $225 million net loss in 2025, the discount retailer plans to open 33 new locations this year.