Ken Diaz’s life could be its own Hollywood story — or better yet, a Chicano epic.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



After receiving Academy Award nominations in the makeup and hairstyling category for 1989’s “Dad” and 1995’s “Mi Familia,” makeup whiz Ken Diaz is nominated a third time for his role in Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners.”



Born in East L.A. and raised in Pico Rivera, Diaz grew up a shy, dyslexic kid with artistic inclination that often didn’t align with traditional schooling.



Diaz played a crucial role shaping Chicano filmography with his work for popular Chicano films like “Zoot Suit” (1981), “American Me” (1992), “Blood In, Blood Out” (1993) and “Mi Familia” (1995).