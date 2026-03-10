Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:40
Ken Diaz’s life could be its own Hollywood story — or better yet, a Chicano epic.
De Los

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Los Angeles Times staffer Andrea Flores
By Brenda Elizondo and Andrea Flores
After receiving Academy Award nominations in the makeup and hairstyling category for 1989’s “Dad” and 1995’s “Mi Familia,” makeup whiz Ken Diaz is nominated a third time for his role in Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners.”

Born in East L.A. and raised in Pico Rivera, Diaz grew up a shy, dyslexic kid with artistic inclination that often didn’t align with traditional schooling.

Diaz played a crucial role shaping Chicano filmography with his work for popular Chicano films like “Zoot Suit” (1981), “American Me” (1992), “Blood In, Blood Out” (1993) and “Mi Familia” (1995).
De Los
