Hailing rides to and from LAX could get more expensive under new proposal

At the top of the list of things people don’t like about LAX are the traffic in and out of the airport and the high cost of a ride.



Now, airport officials are proposing a plan they hope will ease one of those problems, while increasing the other.



On Tuesday morning, Los Angeles World Airports board members are expected to vote on whether to increase the access fees for private transportation companies that ferry travelers to and from Los Angeles International Airport, which includes ride app companies such as Uber and Lyft, along with taxi and limousine companies.