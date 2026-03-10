Advertisement
Why do we pay more for gas in California?
Here are three big factors pushing prices higher in the Golden State.

By Tom Carroll
 and Iris Kwok
First, the war in Iran. Fighting in the Persian Gulf has disrupted oil shipments through one of the world’s most important energy routes, pushing up the global price of crude oil.

Second, California’s fuel rules and taxes. The state requires a cleaner-burning gasoline blend that’s more expensive to produce, and taxes on fuel are higher than in most other states.

And third, supply problems inside California. Several refineries have closed or shut down recently — including facilities in Wilmington and Benicia— cutting the state’s refining capacity by nearly 20%.

So when global oil prices rise, California gets hit especially hard — because the gas here costs more to make and there’s less of it being produced locally.
