Kanye West announces concert at SoFi Stadium on April 3
- Share via
Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced a headline performance at SoFi Stadium on April 3. The event follows the release of his new album Bully and a public apology for previous antisemitic remarks. Meanwhile, Live Nation and the Department of Justice reached a tentative $280 million settlement in their federal antitrust case. Because of the agreement, Live Nation and Ticketmaster dodged a corporate breakup. The agreement requires the company to divest 13 amphitheaters and cap service fees at 15%. However, over two dozen states, including California, have rejected the deal and plan to continue their legal challenge against the company’s market dominance.