Navigating Supplement Safety: Kat Schneider on What “Clinically Studied” Really Means
Most supplements on the market have never been studied on women. This week on the ‘Live & Well’ podcast, Ritual founder Kat Schneider explains why supplement research has historically focused on men, how terms like “clinically studied” are often misunderstood, and what real scientific validation should look like. The conversation explores ingredient traceability, how supplement formulations are actually tested, and why sourcing and dosage matter as much as the ingredient itself. Schneider also explains how contaminants like heavy metals can enter protein powders and other supplements, and why greater transparency across the industry is becoming essential. For anyone navigating the supplement aisle, this episode breaks down how to evaluate safety, efficacy, and the science behind what you’re taking.