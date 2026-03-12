Miley Cyrus Teases the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary & Joshua Jackson’s Touching Tribute
- Share via
Miley Cyrus returns to iconic Hannah Montana sets in the trailer for the show’s 20th anniversary special that premieres March 24 on Disney+. The special features Cyrus reflecting on the show’s legacy alongside her family and moderator Alex Cooper from the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. Meanwhile, actor Joshua Jackson shared a tribute to his late “Dawson’s Creek” co-star James Van Der Beek, who passed away in February from colorectal cancer. Jackson praised Van Der Beek’s character and devotion to his family while encouraging the public to seek early cancer screenings.