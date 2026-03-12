Yamaha Announces California Relocation Amid Disney CEO Shakeup
Yamaha Motor Corp. will relocate its California operations to Kennesaw, Georgia, by the end of 2028. The company plans to sell its local real estate and assets to improve profitability amid rising costs and market shifts. Meanwhile, Disney has named Thomas Mazloum as the new chairman of Disney Experiences, overseeing theme parks and cruise lines. Mazloum succeeds Josh D’Amaro, who is transitioning to the role of CEO. These changes will take effect on March 18.