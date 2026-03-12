What’s the best love song?

We asked this 101-year-old club.

L.A.’s 101-year-old Breakfast Club meets every Wednesday at 7 a.m. for food, community and a presentation from a guest speaker (typically about L.A. history). @bexcastillo stopped by to hear musician Janet Klein share her thoughts on vintage love songs and ask attendees for the greatest love song of all time.



Interested in joining the Breakfast Club? Learn more or sign up at labreakfastclub.com.