VIDEO | 01:32
What’s the best love song?
California

What’s the best love song?

We asked this 101-year-old club.

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
L.A.’s 101-year-old Breakfast Club meets every Wednesday at 7 a.m. for food, community and a presentation from a guest speaker (typically about L.A. history). @bexcastillo stopped by to hear musician Janet Klein share her thoughts on vintage love songs and ask attendees for the greatest love song of all time.

Interested in joining the Breakfast Club? Learn more or sign up at labreakfastclub.com.
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

