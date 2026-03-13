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VIDEO | 00:43
It’s hot out there.
California

It’s hot out there.

Southern California is sweltering under a heat advisory this Friday, with temperatures running 15 to 25 degrees above normal.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Tom Carroll and Clara Harter
And this heat isn’t going anywhere just yet. Even more extreme temperatures are expected to sweep across California and the Southwest next week. The hottest stretch looks like it will be Tuesday through Thursday, when some areas could actually set all-time high temperatures for the month of March. So if you’re heading outside, stay cool out there.
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

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