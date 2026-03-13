It’s hot out there.

And this heat isn’t going anywhere just yet. Even more extreme temperatures are expected to sweep across California and the Southwest next week. The hottest stretch looks like it will be Tuesday through Thursday, when some areas could actually set all-time high temperatures for the month of March. So if you’re heading outside, stay cool out there.
Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.
Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.