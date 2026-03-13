It’s hot out there.

Southern California is sweltering under a heat advisory this Friday, with temperatures running 15 to 25 degrees above normal.

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And this heat isn’t going anywhere just yet. Even more extreme temperatures are expected to sweep across California and the Southwest next week. The hottest stretch looks like it will be Tuesday through Thursday, when some areas could actually set all-time high temperatures for the month of March. So if you’re heading outside, stay cool out there.