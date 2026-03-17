‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Makes Oscars History
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“K-Pop Demon Hunters” made history at the Academy Awards, winning Oscars for Animated Feature and Original Song. “Golden” became the first K-pop track to win an Oscar, marking a milestone for the South Korean songwriters who performed the piece live during the ceremony. Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan won his first Academy Award for Best Actor for his dual roles in the film “Sinners.” Jordan was recognized for his distinct portrayals of twins Smoke and Stack, a performance that contributed to the film’s record-breaking 16 nominations.