Dumpster-diving the Oscars red carpet

Rugs are expensive, but they’re free if you take them out of the trash bins the morning after the Oscars. And that’s exactly what Hollywood resident Paige Thalia did. @bexcastillo stopped by her apartment for a very different type of red carpet interview.
Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.