Puberty is Starting Earlier: Here’s What Every Parent Needs to Know

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Puberty is arriving earlier than ever, and most parents aren’t prepared for it. Pediatrician Dr. Cara Natterson explains why kids are entering puberty years sooner than previous generations and what that means for their health, brain development, and emotional lives.



From environmental exposures and chronic stress to the neuroscience of adolescence, Dr. Natterson gives parents the science they need to understand what their kids are actually going through. She also addresses the support gap between boys and girls, the limits of school sex education, and how to talk to your kids in ways that actually land.