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How far will USC’s women’s basketball team make it in the tournament?
Sports

How far will USC’s women’s basketball team make it in the tournament?

Ryan Kartje.
Mark Potts.
By Ryan Kartje and Mark E. Potts
USC earned a place in the NCAA tournament as a 9 seed, in spite of being without JuJu Watkins this season. But can the Trojans make some noise this March?
SportsUSC Sports
Ryan Kartje

Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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