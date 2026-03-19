Mayor Karen Bass encourages survivors to ‘speak up’ in wake of Cesar Chavez allegations

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Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass addressed the allegations of sexual abuse against Cesar Chavez, saying that “so many women have experienced this.”



“We want anyone to feel that they can come forward to speak up,” she added, “but we also recognize and understand if you cannot.”