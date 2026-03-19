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VIDEO | 00:36
Cesar Chavez mural covered at center named after him
California

Cesar Chavez mural covered at center named after him

Mark Potts.
By Allen J. Schaben and Mark E. Potts
Maintenance workers cover up a mural honoring Cesar Chavez in the Cesar Chavez Cove at the Cesar Chavez Business and Computer Center at Santa Ana College in Santa Ana Thursday.
California
Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 35 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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