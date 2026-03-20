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VIDEO | 00:44
Who is Kountry Wayne’s funniest kid?
Entertainment & Arts

Who is Kountry Wayne’s funniest kid?

By Nate Jackson
Jeff Amlotte and Mark E. Potts
Comedian Kountry Wayne might have a lot of children, but he knows which one is his funniest.
Entertainment & Arts
Nate Jackson

Nate Jackson is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Previously, he served as a news editor for the Wrap and the music editor for OC Weekly. He returns to The Times after being both a Metpro and a staff writer in Calendar from 2009 to 2012.

Jeff Amlotte

Jeff Amlotte joined the Los Angeles Times in 1999 and has been a video journalist since 2007.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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