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ABC Caskets is the oldest casket manufacturer in California
California

ABC Caskets is the oldest casket manufacturer in California

Plus it’s the last casket manufacturer in Los Angeles still open to the public.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
Video Journalist Follow
The family-owned business has been around for 93 years and is now run by third-generation owner Joey Conzevoy, with his son Avi helping keep things going.

Tom Carroll stumbled on it by accident—the sign out front said “open to the public,” which caught his eye. So he walked in, met Joey, and asked if he’d be up for an interview.

Inside, it’s a rare look at a kind of place that’s almost disappeared in L.A.—and a family working to keep it alive.

Learn more at abettercasket.com or call (323) 268-1783.
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

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