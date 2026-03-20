ABC Caskets is the oldest casket manufacturer in California
Plus it’s the last casket manufacturer in Los Angeles still open to the public.
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The family-owned business has been around for 93 years and is now run by third-generation owner Joey Conzevoy, with his son Avi helping keep things going.
Tom Carroll stumbled on it by accident—the sign out front said “open to the public,” which caught his eye. So he walked in, met Joey, and asked if he’d be up for an interview.
Inside, it’s a rare look at a kind of place that’s almost disappeared in L.A.—and a family working to keep it alive.
Learn more at abettercasket.com or call (323) 268-1783.
Tom Carroll stumbled on it by accident—the sign out front said “open to the public,” which caught his eye. So he walked in, met Joey, and asked if he’d be up for an interview.
Inside, it’s a rare look at a kind of place that’s almost disappeared in L.A.—and a family working to keep it alive.
Learn more at abettercasket.com or call (323) 268-1783.