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VIDEO | 01:55
What’s your dating radius?
California

What’s your dating radius?

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
How far are you willing to go for love?

An Angelenos quest for connection might be inhibited by chaotic intersections, the dreaded rush hour, limited parking options and the most expensive gas in the country. So is it worth it to trek across town in search of romance?

@bexcastillo chatted with some L.A. singles to find out.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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