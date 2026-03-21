What’s your dating radius?

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How far are you willing to go for love?



An Angelenos quest for connection might be inhibited by chaotic intersections, the dreaded rush hour, limited parking options and the most expensive gas in the country. So is it worth it to trek across town in search of romance?



@bexcastillo chatted with some L.A. singles to find out.