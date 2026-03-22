“Bluey’s Best Day Ever!” arrives at Disneyland

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Animated Australian sensation “Bluey” has arrived in Disneyland, and the titular anthropomorphic pastel canine has come ready to play. And dance. And to race some “bark boats.”



The Walt Disney Co. first teased the six-year-old Bluey and her younger sister Bingo would be coming to Disneyland in 2024. It took about two years but Bluey is now the star of a theater-focused takeover of the park’s Fantasyland Theatre. Two shows, games and spontaneous dance party’s are the mark of the experience, but Disneyland’s live entertainment team has sought to translate the show’s particular appeal to the live space.