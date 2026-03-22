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VIDEO | 02:36
“Bluey’s Best Day Ever!” arrives at Disneyland
Entertainment & Arts

“Bluey’s Best Day Ever!” arrives at Disneyland

Todd Martens.
Mark Potts.
By Todd Martens and Mark E. Potts
Animated Australian sensation “Bluey” has arrived in Disneyland, and the titular anthropomorphic pastel canine has come ready to play. And dance. And to race some “bark boats.”

The Walt Disney Co. first teased the six-year-old Bluey and her younger sister Bingo would be coming to Disneyland in 2024. It took about two years but Bluey is now the star of a theater-focused takeover of the park’s Fantasyland Theatre. Two shows, games and spontaneous dance party’s are the mark of the experience, but Disneyland’s live entertainment team has sought to translate the show’s particular appeal to the live space.
Entertainment & Arts
Todd Martens

Todd Martens is a features columnist at the Los Angeles Times who writes about theme parks and West Coast Experiences, among other topics. Martens joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007 and has covered a mix of interactive entertainment as its game critic and pop music as a reporter and editor. Previously, he reported on the music business for Billboard Magazine.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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