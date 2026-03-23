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More than half a million ballots seized by top GOP candidate in CA governor’s race
California

More than half a million ballots seized by top GOP candidate in CA governor’s race

Los Angeles Times reporter Hailey Branson-Potts
Mark Potts.
By Hailey Branson-Potts and Mark E. Potts
Sheriff Chad Bianco’s investigation, which includes all the ballots cast in Riverside County in November, raises questions about how he would handle the election denialism movement if he is elected governor.

The sheriff said his investigators are looking into allegations that the county’s tally was falsely inflated — a claim that local election officials have refuted.

The unusual probe drew a sharp rebuke from California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta.
CaliforniaPolitics
Hailey Branson-Potts

Hailey Branson-Potts is a state reporter who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2011. She reports on a wide range of issues and people, with a special focus on rural communities. She grew up in the small town of Perry, Okla., and graduated from the University of Oklahoma.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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