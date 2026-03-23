More than half a million ballots seized by top GOP candidate in CA governor’s race

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Sheriff Chad Bianco’s investigation, which includes all the ballots cast in Riverside County in November, raises questions about how he would handle the election denialism movement if he is elected governor.



The sheriff said his investigators are looking into allegations that the county’s tally was falsely inflated — a claim that local election officials have refuted.



The unusual probe drew a sharp rebuke from California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta.